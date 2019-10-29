Loading articles...

Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update

A screen displays a prompt that pops up after installing iOS 13.2 on an iPhone on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation on an opt-in basis with the latest update of its iOS mobile operating system. Users can’t start using Siri unless they answer the prompt. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update.

In August, Apple suspended the practice and apologized for the way it used people, rather than just machines, to review the audio. The practice undermined Apple’s attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy, though other companies have also been using human reviewers.

Now, Apple is giving consumers notice when installing the update, iOS 13.2. Individuals can choose “Not Now” to decline audio storage and review.

Other tech companies have also been resuming the practice after giving more notice.

The use of humans to listen to audio recordings is particularly troubling to privacy experts because it increases the chances that a rogue employee or contractor could leak sensitive conversations.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: Cleanup continues EB 401 at Avenue collectors - three right lanes closed. SB Avenue ramp to EB 401 is close…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more