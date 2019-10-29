Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 12:23 pm EDT
A screen displays a prompt that pops up after installing iOS 13.2 on an iPhone on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation on an opt-in basis with the latest update of its iOS mobile operating system. Users can’t start using Siri unless they answer the prompt. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update.
In August, Apple suspended the practice and apologized for the way it used people, rather than just machines, to review the audio. The practice undermined Apple’s attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy, though other companies have also been using human reviewers.
Now, Apple is giving consumers notice when installing the update, iOS 13.2. Individuals can choose “Not Now” to decline audio storage and review.
Other tech companies have also been resuming the practice after giving more notice.
The use of humans to listen to audio recordings is particularly troubling to privacy experts because it increases the chances that a rogue employee or contractor could leak sensitive conversations.