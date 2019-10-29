Loading articles...

Anchorage man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at Alaska Zoo

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Anchorage man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of the head gardener at the Alaska Zoo.

State prosecutors say 34-year-old Clayton Charlie on Tuesday pleaded guilty to killing 45-year-old Michael Greco on the grounds of the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage on Nov. 4.

Greco had worked at the zoo since March 2014.

A witness shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nov. 5 found Greco’s body in the lower parking lot of the zoo and called police.

Charlie in his plea agreement admitted stabbing Greco multiple times and running him over with a vehicle.

The plea agreement requires a sentence of 35 to 55 years in prison and restitution.

The Associated Press

