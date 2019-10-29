Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw dazzles with sheer variety of jobs
by Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 10:36 am EDT
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the LA Premiere of "Motherless Brooklyn," at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Sometimes it seems like Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing some crazy version of showbiz Bingo.
This is a woman who has assembled an astonishing variety of roles in her 36 years. Big-budget Hollywood blockbuster? Sure, “A Wrinkle in Time.” What about an 18th-century English drama? Of course, “Belle.” Any romantic comedies? Check out “Larry Crowne”
She’s been on Broadway, in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” no less. And a classic Disney musical with “Beauty and the Beast.” Sci-fi? Of course, look at “Cloverfield Paradox.” Voicing a puppet? Check out “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”
The actress has a clutch of projects coming out this fall and they’re typically diverse — the film noir feature “Motherless Brooklyn,” the flagship Apple TV Plus streaming drama “The Morning Show” and the searing indie film “Farming.”