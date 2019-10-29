Loading articles...

Acting DHS secretary to testify; subpoena withdrawn

WASHINGTON — The acting Homeland Security secretary has agreed to voluntarily testify before a House committee on global terrorism after he was subpoenaed.

Kevin McAleenan had challenged the subpoena by the House Homeland Security committee. He said he could not attend the hearing Wednesday because it would be his second-to-last day in office and he was focused on the transition. McAleenan announced earlier this month he would leave the job. He has been doing it for about six months.

In the end, he agreed to appear voluntarily. Chairman Bennie Thompson sent McAleenan a letter Tuesday that said the subpoena had been withdrawn.

The hearing is on terrorism, but it’s highly likely the lawmakers will ask McAleenan about his time within the administration.

A replacement has not yet been named.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle blocking a lane NB 404 approaching Finch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:37 PM
Super mild for the end of October. High so far @torontopearson today is 16.5C. That darn fog this morning held back…
Latest Weather
Read more