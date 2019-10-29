Loading articles...

A new way to say your ABC's? Twitter responds with a big N-O

The internet is once again up-in-arms.

This time, over a redone version of the alphabet, intended to help kids better understand all of the letters.

Our Geoff Rohoman has given it a listen, and has this two-lettered response….

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
NB 400 at Major Mackenzie, three lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more