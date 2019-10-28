Loading articles...

Woman struck by vehicle in Brampton, driver arrested

Last Updated Oct 28, 2019 at 10:41 pm EDT

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Another pedestrian has been struck in Peel region, just a few hours after a man was struck and killed Mississauga.

A woman believed to be in her 40s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle at Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. on Monday night.

She suffered serious injuries, but police say she was still breathing when she was transported to hospital.

The driver involved remained on the scene and has been taken into custody for allegedly driving in excess of blood alcohol limits.

Eastbound Queen Street is closed as officers investigate.

