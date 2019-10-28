Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Turkey will attack Kurdish fighters who remain near border
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 8:40 am EDT
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country’s military will attack any Syrian Kurdish fighter that remains along the border area in northeast Syria after a deadline for them to leave expires.
Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters Monday Russian and Syrian officials provided information that some Kurdish fighters had pulled out of the border area, but others still had not. The Kurdish withdrawal is in line with a Russian-Turkish agreement reached last week.
The Syrian Kurdish fighters have until 3 p.m. GMT Tuesday to pull back to positions about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Turkish border.
Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols along a border strip once the Kurdish forces leave.
Cavusoglu said a Russian military delegation was scheduled to arrive in Turkey to discuss the planned joint patrols.
The Associated Press
