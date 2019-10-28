Loading articles...

Trump suggests impeachment was reason he kept IS raid secret

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Chicago to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting House Democrats’ impeachment probe contributed to his decision to withhold notice to congressional leaders before Saturday’s raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump told reporters Monday he didn’t inform the so-called “Gang of Eight” because “Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington.”

The group includes the top Democrat and Republican in both chambers and the chairs and ranking members of the intelligence committees.

Schiff, the Democratic chairing the House intelligence committee, is playing a central role in the impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t informed of the raid and called Sunday for a briefing for top congressional leadership.

Trump’s decision not to inform leaders is the latest example of the Trump White House keeping Congress in the dark on foreign policy.

The Associated Press

