Toronto and U.S. stock markets head higher at late-morning; Loonie edges up

TORONTO — The financial, telecommunications and consumer staples sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.41 points at 16,422.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.45 points at 27,070.51. The S&P 500 index was up 15.80 points at 3,038.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.04 points at 8,310.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.57 cents US compared with an average of 76.56 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was up three cents at US$56.69 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 9.7 cents at US$2.556 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.40 at US$1,500.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.40 of a cent at US$2.6795 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press