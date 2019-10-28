Loading articles...

Tiffany, Microsoft rise; Prologis; PG&E fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

Tiffany & Co., up $31.17 to $129.72

French luxury group LVMH is offering $14.5 billion in cash for the iconic jeweler.

Microsoft Corp., up $3.46 to $144.19

The Pentagon awarded the software company a $10 billion cloud-computing contract.

Prologis Inc., down $4.97 to $85.89

The commercial real estate company is buying rival Liberty Property Trust for $12.6 billion, including debt assumption.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., up $1.55 to $30.35

The tire maker’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

AT&T Inc., up $1.58 to $38.49

The company will review its portfolio for assets to sell, pay down debt related to its Time Warner acquisition and add two board members.

PG&E Corp., down $1.20 to $3.80

The embattled utility said its power lines may have sparked two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area..

Armstrong World Industries Inc., down $4.84 to $97.64

The ceiling and wall systems maker trimmed is revenue forecast for the year.

Loews Corp., down $1.58 to $49.42

The commercial property and casualty insurance company’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: Toronto-bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 PM
You think today is warm? These are current temps as of 3:30pm...it'll be about 2-3 degrees warmer tomorrow
Latest Weather
Read more