The Latest: Trump in Chicago for visit amid protests

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his visit to Chicago (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is in Chicago for a speech and fundraiser, and protesters by the dozens were streaming toward the Trump International Hotel and Tower hours before a planned demonstration outside.

Waiting for them, it seemed, was an equal number of uniformed police officers.

Metal temporary fencing and city snowplows blocked Wabash Avenue, preventing anyone from crossing the Chicago River to stand directly in front of the hotel.

Some carried signs with the words “Impeach Trump” and “Trump is a traitor” and other slogans. And a few wore Trump masks, something that was popular last Halloween.

The president is holding a closed fundraiser at the hotel after delivering a speech to a gathering of police officers.

___

1:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s visit to Chicago is stirring up a tempest even before he arrives. It’s a city that he’s derided as the poster child of urban violence and dysfunctional Democratic politics.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is the host of a gathering of police chiefs’ from around the country that Trump is to address on Monday. But Johnson says he won’t attend the president’s speech because he is opposed to the administration’s immigration policies.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also says she won’t meet with Trump. She’s criticized him in the past for proposing a rule that would allow federal contractors to make employment decisions based on religious convictions. She’s also pushed back against tweets from the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump about the city’s gun violence.

The Associated Press