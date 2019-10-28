Loading articles...

Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour

PITTSBURGH — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger is being treated Monday morning for minor injuries.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Toronto Bound QEW approaching Eastport, two left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Last year at this time (Oct27,28, 2018) #Toronto YYZ had snow ❄️ Over the 2days, 2.4cm ❄️ was recorded. It was a re…
Latest Weather
Read more