Russia, Ukraine fail to clinch gas deal amid fears of cuts

European Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic adjusts his glasses during a news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have failed to agree the terms of a new long-term natural gas transit contract raising the specter of possible supply cuts during the winter. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS — Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have failed to agree on a new long-term natural gas transit contract, raising the spectre of possible supply cuts during the winter.

EU Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic says he is “disappointed” by the outcome of Monday’s talks in Brussels and warns that “time is flying” as the current gas contract expires on Jan. 1.

Russia and Ukraine have been embroiled in numerous gas price wars and concern is mounting that Russia could turn the taps off again. A lot of Russian gas bound for Europe transits Ukraine.

Sefcovic, who supervised the talks, says all sides “agree that the disruption of supplies is absolutely a non-option.”

He is appealing to the negotiating teams to be prepared for a new round of talks, hopefully in a few weeks.

The Associated Press


