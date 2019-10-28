Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Russia, Ukraine fail to clinch gas deal amid fears of cuts
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 12:59 pm EDT
European Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic adjusts his glasses during a news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have failed to agree the terms of a new long-term natural gas transit contract raising the specter of possible supply cuts during the winter. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
BRUSSELS — Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have failed to agree on a new long-term natural gas transit contract, raising the spectre of possible supply cuts during the winter.
EU Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic says he is “disappointed” by the outcome of Monday’s talks in Brussels and warns that “time is flying” as the current gas contract expires on Jan. 1.
Russia and Ukraine have been embroiled in numerous gas price wars and concern is mounting that Russia could turn the taps off again. A lot of Russian gas bound for Europe transits Ukraine.
Sefcovic, who supervised the talks, says all sides “agree that the disruption of supplies is absolutely a non-option.”
He is appealing to the negotiating teams to be prepared for a new round of talks, hopefully in a few weeks.