Powerful quake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A powerful earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines.

No damage reports were immediately available.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south.

It was near the town of Kisante and less than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Davao City. It was about 50 kilometres (30 miles) deep.

The Associated Press

