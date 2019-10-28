Loading articles...

Police fatally shoot man during motorist assist in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma authorities say police have fatally shot a man who pulled a gun as officers were assisting a stranded motorist.

Tulsa police Sgt. Shane Tuell says the man was shot about 2:30 p.m. Sunday after officers stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle was disabled in a north Tulsa street.

A woman in the vehicle told officers her boyfriend was on his way to help her. Tuell says that a short time later, a man the woman later identified as her boyfriend arrived riding a bicycle.

Tuell says the man produced a handgun without warning and possibly fired one round at officers before as many as three officers fatally shot him. No officers were injured.

Neither the man nor the officers have been identified.

The Associated Press

