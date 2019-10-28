Loading articles...

Permits and challenges delay transfer of panda cubs from Calgary to China

Five-month-old panda cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue play in an enclosure at the Toronto Zoo, as they are exhibited to the media on Monday, March 7, 2016. A pair of giant panda cubs at the Calgary Zoo will be remaining in Canada longer than anticipated. Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue were born in Toronto in 2015 at the Toronto Zoo, and were transferred to Calgary with their parents in March of last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

CALGARY — A pair of giant panda cubs at the Calgary Zoo will be remaining in Canada longer than anticipated.

Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue were born in Toronto in 2015 at the Toronto Zoo, and were transferred to Calgary with their parents in March of last year.

The panda parents are on loan from China as part of a 10-year agreement and will stay in Calgary until 2023, but the cubs are being transferred to China and the zoo already held a farewell celebration earlier this month.

On Monday, however, the zoo posted on Facebook that the cubs’ stay has been extended until early 2020.

Spokeswoman Alison Archambault explains that “international permitting and air transport challenges” are the reason for the delay.

In China, the cubs will go to a breeding program facility in Chengdu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
Road has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:54 PM
#Toronto Forecast for Tue. Oct. 29/19: It may not quite reach record breaking levels but it'll be 7-8 degrees above…
Latest Weather
Read more