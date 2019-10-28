Pedestrian struck at Don Mills and Eglinton

A male has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The male was unconscious when officials arrived on scene and CPR was performed.

Paramedics said he suffered a life-threatening head injury.

The eastbound lanes of Eglinton have been closed beyond Don Mills as police continue to investigate.