Pedestrian struck at Don Mills and Eglinton

Last Updated Oct 28, 2019 at 7:27 am EDT

Emergency crews at the scene where a pedestrian was struck at Don Mill Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Oct. 28, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A male has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The male was unconscious when officials arrived on scene and CPR was performed.

Paramedics said he suffered a life-threatening head injury.

The eastbound lanes of Eglinton have been closed beyond Don Mills as police continue to investigate.

