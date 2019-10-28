Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario legislature resumes after longest break in nearly 25 years
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 5:21 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 28, 2019 at 5:32 am EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in question period in side the legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario’s legislature resumes session Monday, after the longest recess in nearly a quarter century.
Politicians normally return for the fall session in early September, but the five-month break meant the house didn’t sit during the federal election campaign.
Premier Doug Ford’s Conservative government returns not only to the new session, but to a different political landscape than when Queen’s Park was shuttered in June.
Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring in what was a major reset for his government, which had been plagued by months of public backlash and negative headlines.
The criticism was mostly due to funding cuts and a $30-million court battle against the federally mandated carbon tax — a fight the province says it intends to continue.
The Tories are promising to strike a new tone this session, with House Leader Paul Calandra saying the government wants to move away from the partisan squabbles and regular standing ovations that were a fixture in the legislature during its first year in power.
