Loading articles...

Ontario legislature resumes after longest break in nearly 25 years

Last Updated Oct 28, 2019 at 5:32 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in question period in side the legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario’s legislature resumes session Monday, after the longest recess in nearly a quarter century.

Politicians normally return for the fall session in early September, but the five-month break meant the house didn’t sit during the federal election campaign.

Premier Doug Ford’s Conservative government returns not only to the new session, but to a different political landscape than when Queen’s Park was shuttered in June.

Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring in what was a major reset for his government, which had been plagued by months of public backlash and negative headlines.

The criticism was mostly due to funding cuts and a $30-million court battle against the federally mandated carbon tax — a fight the province says it intends to continue.

The Tories are promising to strike a new tone this session, with House Leader Paul Calandra saying the government wants to move away from the partisan squabbles and regular standing ovations that were a fixture in the legislature during its first year in power.

Related Stories

Ford government promising to strike new tone as house resumes next weekBickering continues between government and teacher's unionFord government closes door on possible amalgamations following reviewOntario to continue legal challenge to carbon tax despite election results
|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roberto Rodriguez

5 months break. Laziness.
Normal workers in Ontario can’t even get 3 pay sick day at work.

October 28, 2019 at 5:38 am
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:40 AM
UPDATE: The intersection of Warden and Ellesmere has cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Last year at this time (Oct27,28, 2018) #Toronto YYZ had snow ❄️ Over the 2days, 2.4cm ❄️ was recorded. It was a re…
Latest Weather
Read more