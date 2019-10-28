Loading articles...

Oklahoma governor, lawmakers weigh in on opioid judgment

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma’s governor and Republican legislative leaders are telling the judge who ordered a drugmaker to pay $572 million to help clean up the state’s opioid crisis that the company should be responsible for additional payments if more money is needed to fully abate the problem.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall filed a brief in the case on Monday.

Following a trial this summer, District Judge Thad Balkman ordered consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million to help abate the state’s opioid crisis. The judge has since indicated there was a miscalculation and that he plans to reduce that amount by at least $107 million. The judge’s final order in the case has not been issued.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Avenue express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:54 PM
#Toronto Forecast for Tue. Oct. 29/19: It may not quite reach record breaking levels but it'll be 7-8 degrees above…
Latest Weather
Read more