Officials pitch Missouri for high-speed Hyperloop test track

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri panel wants a test track for an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system to be built in the state.

The group of Missouri elected officials and business leaders made the recommendation Monday as part of a study commissioned by the House speaker.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds of more than 600 mph. Advocates want to connect Kansas City to St. Louis with the high-speed system.

The report says Missouri first would need to apply to be the site for a roughly 15-mile test track that could cost between $300 million and $500 million.

The estimated cost to build a full hyperloop system across Missouri ranges from $30 million to $40 million per mile, or about $7.3 billion to $10.4 billion total.

The Associated Press

