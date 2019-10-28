Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials pitch Missouri for high-speed Hyperloop test track
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 11:37 am EDT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri panel wants a test track for an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system to be built in the state.
The group of Missouri elected officials and business leaders made the recommendation Monday as part of a study commissioned by the House speaker.
Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds of more than 600 mph. Advocates want to connect Kansas City to St. Louis with the high-speed system.
The report says Missouri first would need to apply to be the site for a roughly 15-mile test track that could cost between $300 million and $500 million.
The estimated cost to build a full hyperloop system across Missouri ranges from $30 million to $40 million per mile, or about $7.3 billion to $10.4 billion total.
The Associated Press
