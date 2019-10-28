Loading articles...

Official says shark bites 2 men on Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA, Australia — An ambulance official says a shark has seriously injured two men on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Queensland state Ambulance Service spokeswoman to Mel Mangan says the injured men were brought by boat on Tuesday from the Whitsunday Islands to the mainland town of Airlie Beach where paramedics were waiting for them.

She says they ae expected to be flown by helicopter south to a hospital in the city of Mackay.

Mangan did not know how the men came to be bitten by the shark.

A shark killed a man in November last year in a Whitsunday Islands harbour where two tourists had been mauled a month earlier.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
Road has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:54 PM
#Toronto Forecast for Tue. Oct. 29/19: It may not quite reach record breaking levels but it'll be 7-8 degrees above…
Latest Weather
Read more