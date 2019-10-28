Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nationwide program uses schools to spread word about census
by Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 5:32 pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census Bureau is giving a homework assignment to schoolchildren across the country: Tell your parents to fill out the census form. Your school’s funding depends on it.
Census officials launched a nationwide program Monday that uses schools to encourage participation in the once-per-decade head count.
Hundreds of students from Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee, gathered at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium and participated in activities teaching them the importance of the census and convincing them to tell their parents that filling out the form will determine how much money their schools will get from the government for computers, after-school activities, meals and other resources.
As part of the Statistics in Schools program, students will get a letter to take home to their parents explaining the census.