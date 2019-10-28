Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,387.53, down 16.96 points).

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 29 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $24.77 on 7.2 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Down one cent, or 3.85 per cent, to 25 cents on 5.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $5.44 on 4.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 19 cents, or 3.81 per cent, to $4.80 on 4.4 million shares.

Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:WM). Materials. Up nine cents, or 18 per cent, to 59 cents on 4.3 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Materials. Down 16 cents, or 3.35 per cent, to $4.61 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Down $3.26 or 3.65 per cent to $86.03. Customer disinterest in Tim Hortons lunch choices weighed on sales in its latest quarter, though revenues at its parent company shot up thanks to the other two fast-food chains under the umbrella of Restaurant Brands International Inc. RBI chief executive Jose Cil said Monday earnings at the coffee-and-doughnut chain “were not where we want them to be,” particularly due to lunch options such as sandwiches and wraps. Tim Hortons wiped Beyond Meat burgers from its menu in September, two months after introducing the heavily promoted alternative-protein product at most of its nearly 4,000 locations across the country. (The Beyond Sausage breakfast patties remain in some regions.)

Canadian National Railways. (TSX:CNR). Up $1.13 to $117.36. Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have threatened to launch a strike in three weeks after six months of negotiations. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference disclosed Monday that its 3,000 members voted 99.2 per cent last month in favour of a strike. A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19, after the union provides at least 72 hours’ notice. The union is trying to put pressure on the Montreal-based railway ahead of a resumption of negotiations with the help of federal mediators on Nov. 12.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST). Down 11 cents or 6.79 per cent to $1.51. CannTrust Holdings Inc. says John Kaden has resigned as a member of the cannabis company’s board of directors. The company says Kaden stepped down to focus on his role as co-founder, managing partner, and chief investment officer of Navy Capital Green Management LLC. CannTrust has been under fire since it disclosed in July that Health Canada had discovered illicit cultivation in unlicensed rooms at its Pelham, Ont., greenhouse. The company later fired its CEO “with cause” and asked its chairman to resign after the board discovered new information during an internal investigation. Health Canada suspended CannTrust’s licenses to produce and sell cannabis in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press