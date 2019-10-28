Loading articles...

Mississippi woman found safe in Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A Mississippi woman who vanished on a visit to Sequoia National Park in California has been found safe after three days.

Authorities say 56-year-old Mary Joanna Gomez of Jackson was found Monday after a California Air National Guard aircraft saw the letters SOS spelled out with rocks in a park area.

The National Park Service says she was cold, thirsty and hungry but otherwise in good health. She was found off-trail about 3 1/2 miles from where her car was discovered over the weekend.

Gomez, who’s a travelling nurse based in San Francisco, had visited Kings Canyon National Park and said Thursday she intended to visit the Sequoia park. She was reported missing on Friday by her family after missing a work shift.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Keele collectors. Problems moved to the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:54 PM
#Toronto Forecast for Tue. Oct. 29/19: It may not quite reach record breaking levels but it'll be 7-8 degrees above…
Latest Weather
Read more