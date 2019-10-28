Loading articles...

Man, 73, dies after being struck in Mississauga

Last Updated Oct 28, 2019 at 8:58 pm EDT

A 73-year-old man has died after being struck at Eglinton and Hurontario in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/David Misener

A 73-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the scene at Eglinton Avenue East and Hurontario Street just after 7 p.m.

The pedestrian was reportedly crossing Eglinton, not at a pedestrian crossing, when he was struck. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is also being assessed by paramedics. It’s unknown whether they will be transported to hospital.

Eglinton is closed from Hurontario to Sorrento Drive.

The victim is the third pedestrian to be struck and killed in the GTA on Monday. An 82-year-old woman died this morning when she was hit by a vehicle in The Junction while a 74-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park.

