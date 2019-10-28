Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico's Culiacan tries to regroup after fierce gunbattles
by Peter Orsi, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 12:37 am EDT
Charred vehicles riddled with bullets from a recent shootout sit at the attorney general's evidence lot in Culiacan, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The physical scars of the Oct. 17 gunbattles _ what’s come to be known as “black Thursday” by residents of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa and a stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel long led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán _ are beginning to heal, but residents are still coming to grips with the worst cartel violence in recent memory. (AP Photo/Augusto Zurita)
CULIACAN, Mexico — A dozen or so charred vehicles sit in a government impound lot outside this northwestern city including a patrol car, a military pickup and a tractor-trailer, casualties of a recent terrifying shootout between drug gang henchmen and Mexican security forces.
In a central district where the worst of the violence took place, blown-out windows have been replaced and bullet holes are plastered over on restaurants, convenience stores and a home where the son of Mexico’s notorious drug lord was believed to have been holed up.
Those physical scars of the Oct. 17 gunbattles — what’s come to be known as “black Thursday” by residents of Culiacan — are beginning to heal. But residents are still coming to grips with the worst cartel violence in recent memory.