Loading articles...

Manhunt ongoing in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

Authorities work the scene after a deadly shooting in Greenville, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. A gunman opened fire at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, which left over a dozen injured before he escaped in the ensuing chaos, a sheriff said Sunday. (Ryan Michalesko/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

GREENVILLE, Texas — A suspected gunman remains on the loose after opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured.

The search continued Monday for the unidentified shooter that authorities believe may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. They say others may have been shot at random.

The shooting happened about midnight Saturday at what Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce. Officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun.

The Associated Press










Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
NB 404 north of Sheppard, the two left lanes remain blocked with a collision. Slow from north of Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Last year at this time (Oct27,28, 2018) #Toronto YYZ had snow ❄️ Over the 2days, 2.4cm ❄️ was recorded. It was a re…
Latest Weather
Read more