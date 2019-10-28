Loading articles...

Man sought after violent assault on 96-year-old woman in Markham

Last Updated Oct 28, 2019 at 3:05 pm EDT

Ka Lun (Allun) Wong, 26, of Markham, is wanted in a violent assault investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

York Regional Police are looking for a 26-year-old man after a violent assault on a 96-year-old woman last weekend.

Police responded to a residence in Markham on Oct. 20 after reports that an elderly woman had been beaten and choked unconscious.

The woman was taken to hospital and remains there in non-life threatening condition.

Police have identified the suspect and say he is known to the victim.

A warrant has been issued for Ka Lun (Allun) Wong, of Markham.

He is known to frequent Toronto and Mississauga and police are asking that he turn himself in.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to contact police immediately.

 

