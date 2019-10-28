Loading articles...

Man shoots, injures 2 outside mosque in France

PARIS — French authorities say a suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring two elderly men who caught him trying to set fire to a mosque’s door.

The regional governor said the alleged shooter was quickly detained at his home in another area after Monday’s incident in the southwestern town of Bayonne.

The suspect’s identity was not made public. His motive was not immediately known.

Police secured the area around the mosque.

The victims, aged 74 and 78, were hospitalized.

The Associated Press

