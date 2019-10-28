Loading articles...

Man indicted on child injury charge in death of Texas girl

HOUSTON — A Texas grand jury reviewing the death of a 4-year-old girl has reported that her mother’s ex-fiance restricted her airway with an unknown object.

The allegation comes in a superseding indictment against Derion Vence in the death of Maleah Davis. He has been charged with serious injury to a child, an offence that could carry a life sentence. He also is charged with corpse tampering and has remained in the Harris County Jail since his May arrest. Bonds total $90,000.

Maleah was missing for several weeks before her remains were found by an Arkansas highway in May. Vence had told police she had been kidnapped by assailants who released him and his 2-year-old son.

Court documents had also previously accused Vence of striking the girl with a blunt object.

The Associated Press

