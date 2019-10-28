Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man gets prison for stealing lemur from California zoo
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 8:55 pm EDT
This May 2019 photo provided by the Santa Ana Zoo, shows 32-year-old Isaac, the oldest captive ring-tailed lemur in North America, in Santa Ana, Calif. Aquinas Kasbar, 19, of Newport Beach, Calif., who admitted stealing a ring-tailed lemur from a Southern California zoo, was sentenced to three months in federal prison Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Santa Ana Zoo via AP)
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A man who admitted stealing a ring-tailed lemur from a Southern California zoo has been sentenced to three months in federal prison.
Aquinas Kasbar of Newport Beach on Monday was also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution to the Santa Ana Zoo. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanour count of unlawfully taking an endangered species.
In a plea agreement, Kasbar acknowledged that he broke into the zoo, cut a hole in an enclosure and took 32-year-old Isaac, the oldest captive ring-tailed lemur in North America.
The animal was placed in a container with no ventilation and later abandoned at a hotel with notes identifying it as having been taken from the zoo.
It was returned unharmed.
Ring-tailed lemurs are native to Madagascar and among the 25 most endangered primates.