Loading articles...

Judge: Virginia cannot ask marriage applicants about race

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge has ordered Virginia to stop asking marriage applicants to identify themselves by race.

The order issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston in Alexandria comes in response to a lawsuit filed by three couples challenging the requirement. Their lawyer, Victor Glasberg, said the requirement was a vestige of the state’s Jim Crow era.

Alston had already ruled in favour of the couples earlier this month, but he was asked to clarify his ruling.

State officials had argued that they could comply with the ruling by keeping the question in place but allowing couples to decline providing an answer. That was the solution Attorney General Mark Herring put forward after the lawsuit was filed.

Alston’s most recent ruling clarifies that the question must be struck entirely.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB 401 just east of McCowan express - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Last year at this time (Oct27,28, 2018) #Toronto YYZ had snow ❄️ Over the 2days, 2.4cm ❄️ was recorded. It was a re…
Latest Weather
Read more