Loading articles...

Iran lawyer: No proof for charges against 2 French citizens

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian lawyer representing two French researchers in custody in Tehran says prosecutors have given no evidence of spying and security charges against them.

The semi-official ISNA news agency quotes lawyer Saeid Dehghan as saying that Roland Marchal was detained on security charges in June while visiting Iran to see Iranian-French fellow academic Fariba Adelkhah.

Adelkhak was also arrested, on espionage charges. The two were reportedly romantically involved.

The lawyer says he has visited both his clients twice.

Iran disclosed in July the arrest of Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who holds dual French-Iranian nationality.

France revealed in October that Marchal had also been arrested. The revelation came after Iran rejected as “unacceptable” a call by France for the release of Adelkhah. Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:40 AM
UPDATE: The intersection of Warden and Ellesmere has cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:45 AM
Good Monday morning! After a soggy Sunday, we are in for a sunny ☀️ Monday #Toronto GTA. Enjoy your day! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more