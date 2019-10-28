Loading articles...

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin says he's boycotting Dove Awards

Kirk Franklin performs during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE — Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin says he’s boycotting the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards after they edited out part of his acceptance speech earlier this month in which he called for prayers after a police shooting in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

Franklin posted the Facebook video on Monday that said he would no longer attend events associated with the Dove Awards, GMA or Trinity Broadcasting Network “until tangible plans are put into place to protect and champion diversity.” The 50th annual awards was held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 15 and aired at a later date on TBN.

The GMA says in a statement that they are “deeply apologetic” and said it was not their “intent to disregard or silence any of our artists.”

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

