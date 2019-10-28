Fires spread amid power outages in Northern California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Millions of people in Northern California are on track to have lights come back on, but some may not be restored before another round of strong winds threaten to damage power lines and spark fires.

Electricity is expected to begin being restored by Monday, though Pacific Gas & Electric Co. warned it might cut power again as soon as Tuesday with a forecast of strong winds expected to last until Wednesday.

The utility notified more than 1.2 million people that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time in a week.

Nearly 200,000 people are under evacuation orders as crews grapple with a wildfire in wine country that fire officials say was 85 square miles (220 square kilometres), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings Sunday night.

Associated Press writers Daisy Nguyen and Janie Har in San Francisco, Christopher Weber in Los Angeles and Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.

Terence Chea And Don Thompson, The Associated Press














