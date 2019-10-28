Loading articles...

Fate of deal to settle Houston-area bail lawsuit with judge

HOUSTON — Supporters of a proposed legal settlement that would ensure most Houston-area misdemeanour defendants are quickly released and don’t languish behind bars because they can’t afford bail say opponents are relying on “scare stories” about dangerous criminals to scuttle the settlement.

Law enforcement officials say the proposed agreement doesn’t do enough to ensure the safety of the public and crime victims.

The fate of the settlement was the focus of a three-hour hearing in Houston federal court Monday.

The settlement stems from a 2016 lawsuit that alleged poor people and minorities arrested in Harris County on misdemeanours stayed locked up due to poverty.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal was expected to make a ruling at a later date on whether to grant final approval to the agreement.

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
NB 400 approaching King Rd. - left lane blocked with a collision. Traffic spotters reporting another crash NB 400 n…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Last year at this time (Oct27,28, 2018) #Toronto YYZ had snow ❄️ Over the 2days, 2.4cm ❄️ was recorded. It was a re…
Latest Weather
Read more