Extremist attacks in northern Burkina Faso kill at least 19

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Local reports say suspected jihadists killed at least 19 people in attacks in northern Burkina Faso over the weekend.

Radio Omega said Monday that gunmen attacked the village of Pobe Mengao in the Sahel region, killing at least 16 people. It said assailants stole motorcycles and other vehicles and burned shops.

The Burkina Faso News Agency reported that three people, including a teacher, were killed in Rounga in Lorum province on Friday and Saturday.

Extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have crossed from Mali into Burkina Faso in recent months, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The Associated Press

