European Parliament members set for Kashmir visit

NEW DELHI — A delegation of European Parliament members has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of a visit to the disputed Kashmir region.

Tuesday’s visit to Indian-administered Kashmir will take place nearly three months after India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a harsh security crackdown there. New Delhi has denied U.N. special rapporteurs, U.S. congressmen and foreign journalists access to the region.

An official with the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan said Monday that the visit is “unofficial” and is being carried out by some members “in their personal capacity.”

A statement issued by India’s Prime Minister’s Office said the visit should give the delegation “a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region.”

The Associated Press

