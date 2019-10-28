Envoy for North Korea expected to get No. 2 State Dept. job

WASHINGTON — The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, is expected to be nominated this week to be second-in-command at the State Department.

Biegun has had a prominent role in the delicate negotiations that led to historic meetings between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Two Trump administration officials said Monday that the envoy is likely to be nominated as early as this week to replace John Sullivan as the top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Sullivan has been chosen to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Biegun’s nomination was apparently delayed by turmoil in the administration over the handling of U.S. policy in Ukraine, which is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry.

His nomination requires Senate confirmation.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press