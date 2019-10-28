Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Egypt policemen charged in torturing street vendor to death
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 11:34 am EDT
CAIRO — Egyptian prosecutors have referred 10 policemen to trial, three years after allegedly torturing a street vendor to death.
No date for the trial was mentioned in Monday’s announcement.
Magdy Maken, a 53-year-old Coptic Christian fish cart vendor, was allegedly killed inside a police station in November 2016.
At the time, his lawyer told The Associated Press that Maken was seized after an altercation with a policeman.
Maken’s death triggered public outrage over police abuse, which was among the main causes of Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
The Interior Ministry has justified such incidents as isolated.
Under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt has witnessed a significant rise in cases of police torture, deaths in detention and forced disappearances.
Egyptian policemen who are charged with abuses typically get acquitted on appeal.
The Associated Press
