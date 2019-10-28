Loading articles...

Driver pleads guilty in death of 2 New Orleans bicyclists

NEW ORLEANS — A man who drove into a group of bicycle riders after a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade has pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide.

The New Orleans District Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Tashonty Toney pleaded guilty Monday, avoiding a scheduled trial. He faces from five to 30 years on each count and prosecutors say state law requires that the sentences be served consecutively.

A 27-year-old New Orleans woman and a 31-year-old man from Seattle were killed when Toney veered into a bicycle lane along New Orleans’ Esplanade Avenue last March at an estimated 80 mph (130 kph). Seven bicyclists were injured.

Sentencing is expected Tuesday. Toney faces sentencing on multiple related charges including hit-and-run and vehicular negligent injury.

The Associated Press

