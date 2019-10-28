Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Congresswoman's exit prompts question of equity amid scandal
by Maryclaire Dale, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 5:54 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Katie Hill speaks during an interview after voting in Agua Dulce, Calif. Hill announced her resignation over the weekend following the publication of explicit photos that outed the relationship. She describes the photos as “revenge porn” and is vowing to fight the problem so that women and girls don’t shy away from politics in the future. Hill's resignation in a sex scandal she blamed on an abusive husband has observers wondering if women are held to higher standards in public life and what the future holds for politicians coming of age in the iPhone era. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
The resignation of a female congresswoman over a consensual, sexual relationship with a campaign aide has sparked questions about whether women are held to higher standards in public life.
First-term California Democrat Katie Hill announced her resignation Sunday following the publication of explicit photos that outed the relationship with the female aide. She describes the photos as “revenge porn” and vows to fight the problem so women and girls don’t shy away from politics.
Hill denied another allegation that she was having an affair with a male congressional adviser. The House opened an ethics investigation into that accusation.
House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been trying to enforce tougher rules on sexual misconduct cases. She says it’d be impossible for Hill to stay on.
Others are questioning why Democrats supported Hill’s resignation.