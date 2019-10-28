Congresswoman's exit prompts question of equity amid scandal

The resignation of a female congresswoman over a consensual, sexual relationship with a campaign aide has sparked questions about whether women are held to higher standards in public life.

First-term California Democrat Katie Hill announced her resignation Sunday following the publication of explicit photos that outed the relationship with the female aide. She describes the photos as “revenge porn” and vows to fight the problem so women and girls don’t shy away from politics.

Hill denied another allegation that she was having an affair with a male congressional adviser. The House opened an ethics investigation into that accusation.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been trying to enforce tougher rules on sexual misconduct cases. She says it’d be impossible for Hill to stay on.

Others are questioning why Democrats supported Hill’s resignation.

