Loading articles...

China's Communists holds key meeting amid rising challenges

BEIJING — China’s ruling Communist Party is holding a key meeting this week amid a drastically slowing economy, ongoing protests in Hong Kong and pushback abroad against Beijing’s global ambitions.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the party’s 19th Central Committee opened its fourth plenary session Monday. It said Xi Jinping, the party leader and state president, discussed a draft document on strengthening party rule but gave no details.

Xinhua said the document breached “some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China’s system and capacity for governance.”

China’s economic growth has slid to its lowest level in almost 30 years, pounded by the trade war with the U.S., while Hong Kong anti-government protests show no sign of abating.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
UPDATE: The intersection of Warden and Ellesmere has cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:58 PM
A grey and gloomy afternoon means we are likely to miss out on #Torontohenge this evening. Unfortunately, clearing…
Latest Weather
Read more