Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
China urges UK to quickly identify smuggling victims
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2019 2:35 am EDT
The mother, center, and other relatives of Bui Thi Nhung sit in front of an altar with Nhung's portrait inside her home Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Do Thanh village, Nghe An province, Vietnam. Family members fear that Nhung could be among the dozens of people found dead in the back of a truck in England. (AP Photo/Linh Do)
BEIJING — China says it hopes the U.K. can quickly identify the 39 people who were found dead in the back of a sealed truck in southeastern England.
Police initially believed the victims were Chinese, but dozens of Vietnamese families have since reported missing relatives whom they suspect to be among the dead.
China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong called on the international community Monday to work together against illegal immigration.
Chen said the case “needs to be jointly dealt with and properly resolved by all parties concerned so that we can prevent a tragedy like this from repeating in the future.”
British authorities charged the 25-year-old truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. He is expected in court Monday.