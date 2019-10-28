Loading articles...

Anchorage police detain suspect in downtown bar shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police have arrested a man suspected of firing a shot that struck a bar employee trying to break up a fight.

Police say 27-year-old Reynaldo Armstead was taken into custody Sunday on an outstanding warrant. In addition, he was held on suspicion of assault, weapons misconduct and reckless endangerment.

Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Police shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday received a report that patrons of the Gaslight Bar on Fourth Avenue had gotten into a fight and that one of the participants had pulled out a gun.

As the man waived the gun around, a male employee tried to break up the fight.

Police say the bar employee was shot once in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The Associated Press

