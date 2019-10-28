Alphabet: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.07 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $10.12.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.57 per share.
The internet search leader posted revenue of $40.5 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $33.01 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.84 billion.
Alphabet shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 21%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $1,288.98, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.
