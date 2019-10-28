Loading articles...

Afghan official: Pakistani forces open fire, killing 3 women

KABUL — An Afghan official says Pakistani forces fired mortar shells and rockets across the border the previous day, killing three women in eastern Kunar province, and that clashes there resumed again in the morning hours.

Abdul Ghani Musamem, spokesman for the provincial governor, says a firefight broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces on Sunday after Pakistan allegedly tried to erect a military installation along the disputed boundary in the border district of Nari.

Musamem says Afghan forces and local militiamen tried to prevent them, triggering the two-hour shootout in which four other civilians were also wounded.

He says fighting resumed on Monday morning but that there are no details so far on what’s happening. The area is remote and communication is difficult.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

The Associated Press

