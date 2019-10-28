Loading articles...

Acadia visitor centre ready to close for the season

BAR HARBOR, Maine — It’s a sure sign of the changing season in Maine: Acadia National Park’s main visitor centre is preparing to close for the season.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center will close on Thursday, and staff will relocate to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce information centre in downtown Bar Harbor.

Visitors will still be able to talk to a park ranger and learn about the park and activities.

It’ll be open daily through the winter months. The 2020 opening date for the Hulls Cove Visitor Center will be announced later.

The Associated Press

