York police investigating Newmarket assault as possible hate crime

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

York police say they are investigating an assault that occurred in Newmarket as a possible hate crime.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Yonge Street near Dawson Manor on Sunday afternoon.

One adult victim was taking to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another adult has been taken into custody. The circumstances of the alleged assault have not been released.

Police said in a tweet that hate crime investigators have been engaged in the investigation.

They add further details are expected to be released on Monday.

