Loading articles...

Welcome to New York: Wegmans opens new store in Brooklyn

New Yorkers are flocking to greet a new arrival to the city — Wegmans grocery store.

The popular regional chain officially opened its first New York City outpost Sunday, a 74,000-square-foot (6,875-sq. meter) store at the Brooklyn Navy Yard with more than 500 employees.

Despite the rain, crowds turned out Sunday to take a look at a selection the company says includes almost 50,000 items.

It’s the 101st store for Wegmans, which was founded over a century ago in Rochester, New York, and is still family-owned.

Wegmans has more than 40 stores in other parts of New York state, as well as store locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Another store is being planned for Westchester County.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
The SB Westney ramp to WB 401 is currently blocked with a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:52 AM
Cool and wet at this point for Halloween. Up to 10mm of rain and temperatures near 9 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more